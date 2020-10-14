Finnair serves mile high meals to ground level customers

The new experiment puts some business class-inspired meals into supermarkets under a 'Taste of Finnair' campaign.

Finland’s national carrier Finnair is joining a new airline trend to bring in-flight experiences to customers on the ground, as they look for innovative ways to make money during the ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions.

From Wednesday a selection of Finnair’s in-flight meals will be available to buy in K-Market stores, inspired by the airline’s business class service.

The ready-meal menus, which will change every two weeks, offer two main course options Monday to Sunday, with an additional appetizer available on the weekend – and diners can expect more than just chicken or beef.

“The meals are inspired by Nordic and Japanese flavors and seasonal ingredients. The menus include, for example, Finnish smoke and reindeer, as well as a serving of beef and teriyaki radish sauce, which draws on Tokyo’s street food culture” explains Juha Stenholm, Head of Product Development at Finnair Kitchen.

“We are excited when we can make familiar flavors easily available to people in the grocery store” he adds.

Helping retain jobs in the aviation industry

The new experiment from Finnair means that some chefs and catering workers who would otherwise be furloughed, can come back to work at the Finnair kitchen in Vantaa.

And the airline is not alone in looking at innovative ways to make money.

Singapore Airlines has turned two of it’s double-decker A380 aircraft into restaurants – with appropriate social distancing – and passengers stay on the ground while eating in-flight meals in business class or economy: tickets are priced accordingly.

Meanwhile Australia’s flag carrier Qantas offered passengers a seven hour ‘flight to nowhere‘ experience – as did airlines in Taiwan and Brunei – so they could enjoy some of the joys of travel, without crossing international borders or breaking any coronavirus travel rules.

And Qantas also came up with another way to make some money when they got rid of their Boeing 747 fleet, grounded by the travel downturn.

The airline decided to sell a thousand fully-stocked bar carts – which were snapped up by enthusiastic customers in less than two hours.