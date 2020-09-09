Finnair reduces flight capacity further for October

The airline had hoped to be launching more new services during the autumn with an anticipated increase in demand however travel restrictions mean this has not been possible.

Finnair is set to reduce its flight capacity in October due to low demand for flights amid ongoing travel restrictions.

The national carrier will cut flights on almost all routes, operation an average of 70-80 flights per day instead of the previously planned 200. A year go Finnair was flying 350 flights each day.

“We want to maintain critical connections for Finland with European centers and our most important Asian destinations, as companies need air connections for business travel” says Ole Orvér, Finnair’s Commercial Director.

“However, due to travel restrictions, we cannot offer flights to the extent previously published, as the restrictions directly affect the demand for flights” he adds.

During the spring Finnair cut almost 90% of its schedule and had hoped to return first to 30% of the schedule, then add progressively more flights towards the end of the year as the airline anticipated demand in grown and easing of travel restrictions.

However that hasn’t happened and so with thousands of workers already furloughed, and talks started on job cuts, Finnair is having to reduce the schedule again.

During the autumn the airline will operate 42 destinations in Europe and Asia – with weekly flights cut on almost all routes, and some destinations which were due to re-launch in October (like Barcelona, Bergen, Madrid, St. Petersburg and Stuttgart) will now not start.

“We will have to cancel flights from October on almost all routes, as Finland’s exceptionally strict travel restrictions affect passenger numbers” writes Päivyt Tallqvist, Finnair’s Head of Media Relations, adding that she hopes Finland will open up travel the way some other EU countries have already done.

Long-haul flights will continue to Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul, which are particularly important for cargo destinations. New York and Singapore will be cargo-only flights.

Domestically, there will be no services in October between Helsinki, and Turku, and Tampere.

