Finnair extends China flight ban during coronavirus epidemic

Mainland China flights cancelled until the end of March; Hong Kong flight services cut in half.

Finnair say it will extend the suspension flights to mainland China as the coronavirus epidemic continues to spread.

It means all flights to Beijing Capital Airport and Shanghai; as well as flights to Nanjing, Beijing Daxing and Guangzhou, will be canceled from 1st to 28th March, the end of the winter season.

The national carrier will continue flights to Hong Kong but cut the service from two flights per day, to just one flight until the end of March.

The company says it expects the coronavirus flight cancellations to have only a “relatively limited” effect on the first quarter financial results for 2020 so far.