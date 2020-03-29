Finnair CEO interview: ‘Coronavirus is the biggest crisis in airline history’

The airline has laid-off thousands of staff temporarily & cut 90% of flights but says the priority is looking after employees and having a plan to come out of the crisis.

The Finnair departure gates at Helsinki Airport are empty for large parts of the day.

The usual ebb and flow of flights – the morning rush to European capitals, the evening hustle of Asia-bound planes – replaced with just a skeleton service to key cities after the airline cut 90% of its schedule in recent weeks.

For Finnair CEO Topi Manner, just 14 months into the job, the coronavirus pandemic has left the airline and the industry hanging at a critical moment.

“There have been crises, like the oil crisis in the mid-70s, the Gulf War, World Trade Centre, SARS, ash clouds, financial crises you name it. And while all of those have been significant and have shaped the industry, if we look at the magnitude of this crisis we can say this is by far the biggest crisis in the hundred-year history of aviation” he states.

The airline industry is already looking at massive global downturn in volume this year, and Manner says that for a people-intensive, capital-intensive industry that is dependent on revenue and cash flows, like any other business, this is a severe situation.

“My hypothesis is that we will be seeing an almost world-wide phenomenon of government bailouts in various forms taking place. We see that discussion going on for example in the UK, US, Central Europe” says Manner.

While Finnair is “one of the strong ones in the industry”, going into this crisis with solid cash reserves and a healthy balance sheet, the company has already taken a €600 million funding guarantee from its majority owner the state of Finland to help its business outlook as the coronavirus crisis bites.

Deep staff cuts impact all of Finnair’s operations

With the sharp and sudden reduction in operations in just the last six weeks, come temporary lay-offs for thousands of staff at the carrier.

It’s an inevitable process, and one that is mitigated – if not exactly made easier – by unemployment funds and other social security provisions for staff that see most furloughed workers getting up to 70% of their salary during these leaner times.

“Generally when it comes to temporary lay-offs, people understand very well. If you cannot fly because of travel restrictions, we will need to ground our planes. It’s very understandable for staff intuitively, given the extraordinary circumstances, there is no work” Manner, 45, tells News Now Finland.

Finnair also has in place a social package for the laid-off staff that offers salary advances in case of financial difficulties, so workers are not forced to take high interest pay-day loans; a management plan that staggers temporary lay-offs within teams to try and take peoples’ personal circumstances into account and to minimize disruption; and healthcare services in place for all 7,000 employees throughout the crisis.

“We are putting a lot of focus on taking care of our people […] and the key thing is when we go forward in this period with the lockdown on a societal level, the daily routines of people will be changing, so it is important for us to stay in touch with our people, to contact them and create a sense of belonging” Manner explains.

Planning underway for the end of the crisis

Although the coronavirus pandemic blindsided airlines, and the scope of travel restrictions is unprecedented, there were contingency plans in place at the airline which help lessen the shock.

“This is a unique experience for any given employee at Finnair, or citizens of any country. Things have been evolving at breakneck speed” says CEO Topi Manner.

The company has been able to fall back on its long-standing crisis management planning, although the difference between theory and practice according to Manner “has been the magnitude and speed of events.”

“But resorting to established ways of leading has been providing clarity and a certain degree of control under these situations. Empowering people, trusting the people has been our philosophy in terms of leadership” he explains.

Through the turmoil, the airline has also been carrying on with its responsibilities as Finland’s flag carrier, playing a role to bring back stranded citizens abroad.

“First and foremost you would see in Finnair the tremendous unity and fighting spirit under these extraordinary circumstances. You can call it ‘sisu’ but it’s something many people have been feeling both inside the organisation, but also externally” says Manner.

“I think that it very much boils down to our values, our commitment to care, courage, simplicity and working together” he says.

Although Finland has not yet seen the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, the airline is already looking to the future.

Over the weekend Finnair flew an all-cargo plane to Seoul for the first time, innovating, even as the industry as a whole faces its lowest point.

“Our employees have shown initiative, the ability to take responsibility. Be that cabin crew members or ground handling staff; technical services, pilots, communications, whoever. We are seeing it across the board.”