Finland’s tech industry gender pay gap highlighted

A new study finds there’s a 5% pay gap between men and women who work in the tech industry in Finland.

The information was compiled by TEK, the largest organisation for academic engineers and architects in Finland, which promotes the Finnish science and technology industry. The organisation has 70,000 members.

According to the study the pay gap between men and women starts to develop at age 35 so that women’s pay is systematically lower than men’s pay.

TEK says at least in part this is likely to be related to the fact that men progress more often, and faster, to middle management positions than women.