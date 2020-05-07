Ferry companies launch sea crossings from mid-May

Restrictions will ease on Finland's Schengen borders between Estonia, Sweden and Norway from 14th May.

Two of Finland’s biggest ferry operators Tallink-Silja and Viking Line say they’ll resume sea crossings from mid-May.

On that date the government says it will open up Schengen borders for work travel and other essential journeys, and in practice that means passengers can again travel on routes from Finland to Sweden and Estonia.

The services are intended for workers who commute across borders for their jobs, and also for other ‘essential journeys’ which were defined during the Uusimaa lockdown as funerals, child custody, or caring for a sick relative.

Viking Line says four of its seven ships will be back in service between Finland and Sweden, and Åland and Estonia.

“We are working in close collaboration with the authorities in charge to ensure that all forms of travel are carried out in a safe and secure manner” says Viking Line CEO Jan Hanses.

Meanwhile Tallink-Silja says their Megastar ferry will resume a normal schedule, while the Star will be added for an anticipated increased passenger volume at the weekends during May.

“It is clear that as the viral situation improves, we need to start relaunching the economy and working life. It is also important to gradually and in a controlled manner remove restrictions on movement in order to relaunch society, especially in the Baltic Sea region” says Paavo Nõgene, President and CEO of Tallink Group.