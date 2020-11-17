Fazer on top, as Finland’s favourite brands revealed

The top 10 list is dominated by familiar domestic names like Fazer, Prisma and Paulig.

An annual look at Finland’s favourite brands in YouGov’s BrandIndex finds a top 10 dominated by popular domestic names.

The index looks at different aspects of how customers perceive brands including quality, general image, value for money, reputation and customer satisfaction.

Fazer comes out on top of the latest list, with Fiskars in second place and Valio in third.

Iittala takes 4th spot with Prisma in 5th place; while the rest of the top 10 is rounded out by Arabia, Paulig, Finnair, Yle Areena and Abloy.

In Finland, YouGov’s BrandIndex compares more than 350 different brands, and carries out regular interviews asking people for their attitudes towards different brands. The latest data is from 1st October 2019 to 30th September 2020.

When it comes to international brands, technology giants fill the top spots with Google at number one, followed by WhatsApp, YouTube, Samsung and Amazon. The only non-tech companies in the top 10 are Sweden’s Ikea at ninth, and sports brand Nike in 10th place.