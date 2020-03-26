Espoo’s Remedy Entertainment inks new games production deal

The company teams with Epic Games to produce two new titles - with the first one already in production.

Espoo’s Remedy Entertainment, which has produced blockbuster gaming titles like Max Payne, Control, Quantum Break and Alan Wake, has signed a new deal with Epic Games to publish two of Remedy’s upcoming projects.

Although no financial information is available for the deal, Remedy describes one of the projects as its “most ambitious yet”, a multi-platform game that’s already in production .

The second game is a newer, smaller-scale project set in the same franchise.

“Remedy and Epic Games share a history of 25 years in the games industry as well as a deep understanding of the business from the developer’s and the publisher’s point of view” says Remedy Entertainments CEO Tero Virtala in a statement.

“We are excited to form a partnership with Epic Games Publishing and bring two new games to the global audience. This partnership provides us full creative freedom to deliver our bold vision to the fullest. Together with Epic, we believe we are going to create the best Remedy games yet for our fans” Virtala adds.

Both of the new games will be launched on console platforms and for PC in the next few years.

Remedy Entertainment, with its headquarters in Niittykumpu, was formed in 1995 and now employs 260 staff.