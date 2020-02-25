Employment rate – and unemployment rate – up in January

It's partial good news for the government which has a target to reach of 75% employment in Finland.

Finland’s employment rate and unemployment rates both rose in January, compared with a year before.

The government’s target of 75% employment looks a step closer as new data released by Statistics Finland on Tuesday shows the employment rate trend is 73.4% with the number of employed people 46,000 higher than January 2019.

However there were also 15,000 more unemployed job seekers this January than one year previously, pushing the unemployment rate to 6.8%.

While employment and unemployment can vary a lot month-to-month, Statistics Finland tracks the longer-term trends for both sets of statistics.