Economist: Restrictions cost Finland €1.2 billion per week

The government has a balancing act to navigate - between protecting the economy and protecting the health of the people.

Restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus in Finland are costing the country €1.2 billion each week.

That’s according to Mauri Kotamäki, Chief Economist from the Central Chamber of Commerce Kauppakamari, who says that the government has a tricky balancing act between stopping the economy from sliding too far south, while at the same time keeping people safe.

“If the crisis drags on, the effects could be systemic. In this case, for example, the banking and insurance sectors of the national economy may be under threat. The task of decision-makers must be to implement a policy that minimizes financial losses in a health-safe manner” says Kotamäki.

The economist points out that the restrictions can’t go on much longer because the economic effects will become unsustainable – the longer the isolation continues, the strong the possible second wave of the virus will become, he says.

“The crucial question is what is the contagion rate now and in the near future if restrictions are to be opened. However, it would be possible to start phasing out isolation using a large-scale testing-based strategy” says Kotamäki.

Kotamäki says that decision-makers should be prepare for a stimulative economic policy, as restrictions on people are eased. Kauppakamari has proposed reducing income tax and temporarily extending the household deduction, and lowering VAT on restaurant and catering services as some measures to improve purchasing power.