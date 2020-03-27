City of Helsinki gives three month rent holiday for local businesses

The rent exemptions apply automatically to a number of different business sectors - and other businesses can apply for a rent holiday too.

The City of Helsinki is offering its business tenants a three month ‘rent holiday‘ during the coronavirus pandemic.

The idea is to lessen the financial impact the virus is having on a range of businesses, where customer numbers have dropped or work has simply dried up.

The rent-free period begins on 1st April and goes until the end of June and covers business sectors including entrepreneurship; hairdressing and barber shops; beauty salons; physical and health services including massage and physiotherapy; and rents at market places.

The rent exemptions are automatic meaning that business owners don’t need to apply for them specially – businesses in other categories might also qualify for a rent holiday but need to apply separately for consideration.

In addition, the City of Helsinki has decided not to charge restaurants and bars for outdoor terrace rental space from 1st April until 31st May. This applies to all 359 uncovered terraces in the capital.