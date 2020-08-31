Business organisations call on government to double jobs target

The four leading organisations want to see 120,000 new jobs but don't say where the new jobs will come from, nor in which sectors they might appear.

Four leading business organisations have come together to call for the government to double its target for job creation from 60,000 to 120,000 new jobs.

The demand is being made by the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK, the Central Chamber of Commerce, the Association of Family Businesses, and the Federation of Finnish Enterprises.

The group says that job targets need to be raised because of the impact the coronavirus crisis has had on the sustainability gap in public finances.

“The number must be doubled in order to boost growth. Without growth, we will not be able to cope with our growing debts” says Jyri Häkämies, EK’s CEO.

The organisations don’t spell out exactly how those jobs might be created, nor which sectors would be good targets for job creation.

While the impact of the coronavirus crisis on Finland’s economy has not been as deep as in other European countries, experts have warned that due to the way Finland’s economy works difficulties are expected to become more acute in the autumn.

The organisations are also critical of the government’s cost support scheme for companies which ends today. Half the money has gone unclaimed amid complaints that the application criteria was far too strict.

“If the crisis hits industry and exports, cost support must be reintroduced. However, it must be corrected in order for it to do its job” Auli Hänninen, CEO of the Association of Family Businesses.

The four organisations want to see the accounting period to qualify for support extended, and they also want to be sure that any money given through this funding avenue isn’t reduced by the amount of money a company might have also received through another funding avenue such as Business Finland innovation money.