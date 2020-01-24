Big rise in the number of unemployed people

The large rise in unemployed job seekers between November and December 2019 is a worrying indicator for the government.

The number of unemployed people in Finland has risen month-on-month after a long period of declines.

According to new figures released on Friday there were 257,000 unemployed jobseekers at the end of December. That’s is 1200 more than the previous year; and 29,100 more than the previous month.

Statistics Finland says the country’s unemployment rate stands at 6.0% which is 0.6% higher than the year before.

Some bright spots to note

There were some positive signs with the latest job numbers.

The number of long term unemployed people – those who have been unemployed without interruption for at least a year – is down 6300 between December 2018 and December 2019.

And the number of unemployed people aged 25 or under is also falling year-on-year: down by 600.

There’s also an increase in the number of new vacancies coming on the maried with the Employment and Economic Development Office saying there were 55,400 unfilled jobs in December than the previous year.

