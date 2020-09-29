Altia announces merger with Norwegian drinks brand

The Finnish state will become the second largest owner of the new company once the merger is confirmed by shareholders.

Alcohol brand Altia, partly owned by the State of Finland, has announced a merger with Norwegian drinks firm Arcus.

Altia, whose products include Koskenkorva, Blossa and Jaloviina, announced the deal on Tuesday morning saying the merger would form the leading Nordic region brand for wines and spirits. The newly merged companies will be known as Anora Group.

Once the merger is confirmed by the government and the companies’ own Annual General Meetings in November, the Finnish state will own 19.4% of the new entity – making them the second largest owners.

The minister responsible for state-owned companies Tytti Tuppurainen (SDP) says this is a good deal for Altia.

“I am pleased that the company is domiciled in Helsinki. In addition, the company’s shares will be listed only on the Helsinki Stock Exchange and the company’s CEO will be a Finn” she says in a statement.

“This is a balanced merger of two equal companies. In the combined company, Finnish responsible production and raw materials play a key role. Altia’s two production plants, the Rajamäki alcoholic beverage plant and the Koskenkorva distillery, continue” Minister Tuppurainen says.

Altia’s roots can be traced back to the late 1880s when a group of Finnish engineers established a yeast plant in Rajamäki north of Helsinki, where Altia still has a production plant today.