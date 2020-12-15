Alko sales increased in November

The state-owned strong alcohol monopoly also enjoyed strong growth in e-commerce sales during 2020.

New figures show the number of liters of alcohol sold in Alko stores during November increased 5% compared with the previous year.

There’s been a particular demand for Old World wines – those from Europe – and the coronavirus situation has boosted Alko’s e-commerce sales the company says.

“Alko’s sales have increased during the coronavirus period due to restaurant restrictions and fewer passenger imports” explains CEO Leena Laitinen.

“The growth in e-commerce order volumes is also reflected in Alko’s customer service, and customer contacts in November clearly increased compared to last year” she adds.

Sales of rosé wines increased the most in percentage terms, up 39.2% year-on-year. Demand for white wines increased by 8.4% and red wine sales were up 5.6%. When it comes to spirits gin saw a big increase of 24.1% and whiskeys were up 13.5%.

Looking at 2020 so far as a whole, from January to November, Alko’s liter sale have increased 12.4% and the company says the increases brought an extra €93.5 million in taxes for the state compared to 2019.