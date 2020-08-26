You’ve got mail? New plans to cut Posti’s delivery days

From 2022 mail in Finland might only be delivered two days each week, because of a reduction in the volume of letters that state-owned Posti is handling.

That’s the main recommendation from a government working group set up to look at Posti’s operations, and which reported its findings at a Wednesday press conference.

“The significant reduction in mail and newspaper deliveries means that there is no longer a need for five-day deliveries” says State Secretary Olli Koski, who presented the report.

However, there is a proposal for the government to subsidise deliveries of newspapers to sparsely-populated areas, at an estimated cost of €10 to €15 million per year. Koski says this strategy could trialed for a period of three years, then evaluated to see how it’s working out.

The Federation of Finnish Agricultural and Forestry Producers MTK has welcomed the plan to subsidise five-day deliveries to more rural areas, and says it could be combined with other services.

“The aid must also enable logistical investment in new mail delivery models and, where necessary, the integration of different services into mail delivery. For example, the support may be higher if at the same time other services can be provided that are not available in rural areas on market terms” says MTK Chairman Juha Marttila.

Other suggested changes to Posti’s services

The government working group also announced some other ideas to shake up Post’s services including plans to put mailboxes in the entrance of apartment buildings, instead of delivering letters to individual homes, so that deliveries could be speeded up.

Officials concede that changing to three-day deliveries will have an impact on the number of Posti employees, but say it’s difficult to estimate what that impact might be.

Although there will be fewer letters to deliver in future, the amount of parcels and logistics work is expected to be a growth area – this year during the coronavirus crisis Posti saw a big increase in the volumes of parcel deliveries.

The Finnish Post and Logistics Union PAU says any move to a three-day deliver will weaken the service – and have a detrimental effect on employment if staff who are already on part-time terms would be switched to working fewer days each week.

“Our postal sector salaries are so low that if they only have part-time jobs they just can’t live with the part-time jobs” PAU’s Chairperson Heidi Nieminen tells News Now Finland.

She would be in favour of adopting a ‘Danish Model’ for deliveries which means if there have to be three delivery days each week, then a mail carrier would work in different neighbourhoods on different days doing deliveries, to make up enough hours to retain their full-time employment.