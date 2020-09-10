Young women, especially, feeling mental health pressure of coronavirus epidemic

More than one-in-four Finns feel the coronavirus epidemic this year has had a negative on their own mental health – with women and young people in particular feeling the pressure.

That’s according to a new survey by the Finnish Mental Health Association Mieli released on Thursday – which is also World Suicide Prevention Day.

Mieli also notes that during the summer is crisis phone line saw a rise in the number of calls from women aged 18-29 who expressed suicidal thoughts.

“Young people moved from student group homes to telecommuting, and the everyday safety net around them was left out. Especially if you live alone, then you were really left alone with your thoughts and the walls started to crumble” says Marena Kukkonen the head of suicide prevention at Mieli.

“Of course, young women in general seek mental health help more than men” she adds.

According to statistics some 75% of suicides in Finland are men, with an average of 48. Mieli has found that more than half of those who consider suicide have not sought help for their problems, although there’s no clear answer as to why men are less likely to find help.

“Perhaps we, especially the older generations, still have such an ethos of coping, that problems are not talked about and that we try to bear them alone. Suicide and suicidal thoughts are associated with a lot of difficult feelings like shame and guilt that are not easily discussed with anyone” says Kukkonen.

The Mieli survey was carried out in August by IRO Research. A total of 1,000 Finns responded to the nationwide questionnaire.