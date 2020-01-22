Which MPs attend committee meetings, and who’s missing out?

Iltalehti newspaper crunched the numbers to look at the important committees to see which MPs were turning up for work, and who was absent.

Members of Parliament have hectic schedules: dividing their time between home constituencies, plenary sessions in Parliament, committee time and office work as well as political part commitments.

Some of the most coveted jobs in Parliament are on the 16 powerful committees which prepare government bills, legislative initiatives, government reports and others for handling in the plenary sessions.

And then there’s the grand committee, which mainly focuses on EU affairs.

Committees are appointed for the entire electoral period, four years, and the composition of each committee reflects the relative strengths of the different parliamentary groups.

This week Iltalehti newspaper decided to take a look at which MPs on the different committees had not shown up for meetings – apart from when they were taking sick leave or family leave.

The top offenders are:

Finns Party Chairman Jussi Halla-aho has been on the Grand Committee since 5th September and during that time it’s met on 25 occasions – but Halla-aho has skipped 14 of those sessions.

On the Foreign Affairs Committee Ville Tavio (Finns) has been absent 9 out of 33 meetings; while on the Environment Committee the National Coalition Party’s Mari-Leena Talvitie has missed 7 out of 22 sessions; NCP’s Juhana Vartiainen has missed 11 out of 39 meetings of the Social Affairs and Health committee; a the Green’s Emma Kari has missed 7 out of 34 meetings of the education committee.

Two Members of Parliament stand out for missing a lot of meetings on the various committees that they’ve committed themselves to:

The Finance Committee has had 25 meetings since Social Democrat MP Riitta Mäkinen was appointed back in June but she’s been absent 16 times. She also on the Defence Committee and missed 11 of those 28 meetings; and missed 6 out of 33 meetings of the Finance Committee as well.

And Antti Kurvinen, Parliamentary Group Leader of the Centre Party has missed 19 out of 36 meetings of the Legal Committee; and 6 out of 12 Employment and Equality Committee meetings.

Some MPs explained to Iltalehti that they might be on two committees who have overlapping meeting times, and the absences could be due to that problem. And MPs who show up late are officially marked as absent at the start of the committee meeting.