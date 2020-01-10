What climate crisis? Surge in passengers at Finland’s airports

Despite people being urged to cut down the amount of flying they do to help fight the climate crisis, Finnish airports are seeing increasing numbers of passengers.

Finavia has announced a surge in the number of passengers using Finnish airports in the last year.

A total of 26 million passenger traveled on scheduled or charter flights, that’s up 4.2% from the year before.

The airports with the biggest increases in passenger numbers include Helsinki with 21.9 million passengers (up 4.9%); Rovaniemi (+2.6%) and Turku (+22.6%). There was a fall in passenger numbers at Oulu (-3.6%) and Tampere (-2.5%) due to a decrease in the number of flights from those locations.

International flights

According to Finavia, a total of 659,000 passengers traveled to and from China during 2019, that’s an increase of 18.2% compared with the year before. There are currently flights from Helsinki to nine destinations in China, with three weekly flights starting in autumn to Beijing’s new Daxing International Airport.

For Japan routes there were 837,000 passengers last year – up 11.2% from the year before with five destinations from Helsinki to Japan. Finnair launched Europe’s only direct flight to Sapporo in December.

There was a slight fall in the overall number of people flying on Sweden routes, but it still accounts for more than 1.6 million passengers; while 594,000 people traveled on Russia routes; and 323,000 people traveled on Estonia routes in 2019.

“Helsinki Airport is still very successful in attracting passengers. Asian transfer passengers form a significant user group at Helsinki Airport as Finland’s geographic location between Asia and Europe is ideal for transfers” says Petri Vuori, Finavia’s Vice President of Sales and Route Development.

“During the 2020 summer season, 53 weekly flights to China and 45 weekly flights to Japan will be operated from Helsinki Airport. The smooth travel and the high quality of customer service give us a competitive advantage. For example, many services are available in Chinese both at the airport and in our digital environments” Vuori explains.

Growth of Turku Airport passengers

The number of passengers traveling to and from Turku airport grew a lot during 2019, due to new routes.

The most popular flight is from Turku to Gdansk in Poland and in summer 2020 there will be direct flights to Kutaisi in Georgo from the southwest airport.