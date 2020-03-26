VR warns of police checks on trains to Uusimaa

The new travel restrictions for people traveling to or from the capital city region come into force on Friday 27th March, and last until 19th April.

National railways operator VR says that police will be checking passengers on trains to and from Uusimma, to ensure they have a good reason for travel.

A partial lock-down of Finland’s most populous region comes into force from Friday, and lasts until 19th April.

During that time passengers can only cross the Uusimaa border by train if there’s a good reason: it could be for essential work, legal access to children or to attend the funeral of a family members.

“During this time, VR’s long-distance and local trains cannot travel across the Uusimaa border without good reason. The right to travel is checked by the police on board the train” says VR in a statement.

The company is offering anyone with a one-way ticket for either long distance or local trains that go across the Uusimaa border the chance to change or cancel it.

VR says that security checks on board the trains won’t have any effect on their journey times and that train traffic – which is already reduced due to lower passenger numbers – will flow normally during the temporary restrictions.

