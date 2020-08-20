VR sees “unprecedented drop” in train travel during coronavirus epidemic

During the first six months of the year there was a 41.1% drop in the number of long distance passenger journeys on VR trains.

Finland’s railway operator VR says there’s been an “unprecedented drop” in the number of passengers on board during the coronavirus epidemic.

The loss of passengers, reduced timetables, and a fall in freight traffic have had a big impact on the company’s financials as well, with net sales decreasing 18.7% – or €387.1 million – during the first six months of the year.

Between January and June passengers made 4.2 million long-distance train journeys, down from 7.1 million the year before: a drop of 41.1%.

“The last few months have been an exceptional time for society as a whole, as well as for public transport. The coronavirus crisis reversed the long-standing growth in the popularity of long-distance train traffic dramatically in the spring” explains VR’s CEO Rolf Jansson.

“The year started promisingly as travel volumes increased, but the effects of the epidemic became clear during March. As a result of the crisis, train journeys fell at one point in the spring by as much as 90% in both VR’s long-distance and commuter trains” he adds.

VR says that measures to slow the spread of Covid-19, including advice for people to work from home and not commute to work, really hit the number of train passengers. At one point this spring the company reduced its long distance train traffic to about half of normal; cut most night train services; and closed on-board restaurants and station cafes as well.

“We have wanted to act responsibly in the midst of the crisis and, for our part, keep Finland moving by securing the necessary opportunities for business and business travel and the smooth running of industrial transport” says Jansson.

VR did introduce a scheme to support restaurant and cafe owners at train stations, by waiving their rents; and the government earmarked some stimulus money for some short term railway projects which benefit VR.

In the middle of June VR increased it’s long distance train services to about 85% of the usual timetable, but also announced cuts to service points at a number of stations which result in job cuts.

