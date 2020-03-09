VR reports 10% increase in long distance passenger numbers

The company's CEO credits lower prices, more trains and better on-board services - as well as the trend of green travel - for their ongoing increase in passengers.

Finland’s national railway operator VR Group reports that they saw a 10% increase in long haul passenger numbers compared with the year before.

In 2018 there were 13.6 million passengers but last year this rose to 14.9 million.

“Passenger traffic grew strongly for the third year in a row. Of particular note is the market share of passenger rail transport compared to other modes of transport, up 6.2%” says Rolf Jansson, the CEO of VR Group.

VR credits a number of factors in improved passenger numbers including a “substantial” decrease in prices since 2016; shortening lag times between cities with faster trains; investments in more rolling stock which allows for longer trains with frequent train services, and improved customer service options.

The role of ‘green travel’ in VR’s passenger growth is also not being ruled out.

“I definitely see a strengthening trend during the last 12 months and I’m sure it will be the fact going forward – it’s trendy to travel by train” Jansson tells News Now Finland.

“If you look at the market share train versus car versus flights versus buses I think it’s very clear that people have somewhat in Finland shifted from driving by car, to taking the train. Which is very pleasing” he explains.

In December, VR announced that carbon emissions for all its passenger trains would be offset from this year. At present, 95% of VR’s trains run on electric lines, which are powered by hydroelectricity. However, due to the lack of electrification across the whole network it’s not possible to run trains completely on renewables.

Now the state-owned railway company has decided to use Nordic Offset, a Finnish company specialising in corporate climate control, to offset its carbon emissions.

VR is also modernising its fleet, refreshing the interiors of business class carriages and restaurant cars, with new designs coming online later this year.

“I think it all adds up to an element of convenience which is of course beneficial to the customers” says Jansson.

