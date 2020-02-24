Viking Line introduces digital keys for passenger cabins

A mobile phone app lets passengers get access to their rooms - although their will be traditional key cards as well for anyone who doesn't have a smartphone.

Passengers on Viking Line ships will be able to use a new digital key system to get into their cabins from later this week.

The new technology, the first for an operator in the Baltic Sea region, will be introduced on the Viking XPRS service from Helsinki to Tallinn. Passengers can check in with a QR code to board the ship and then open the door to their cabin with an app on their phones.

“Our customers have been enthusiastic to welcome the new digital keys” says Sten Smeds the Project Manager for Viking Line.

“We aim at introducing the mobile keys for cabin doors on all our passenger ships in the next few years. It is, of course, still possible to travel with us using the traditional key cards, since not everyone has the opportunity to utilise smartphones” says Smeds.

Viking Line says the new mobile app solution is environmentally-friendly, since it reduces the need for cardboard key cards on board the ships.

The Viking XPRS has been docked for maintenance since the beginning of January while the new system is installed. A restaurant on board the ship has also been upgraded, and ‘The Burgers’ will serve Black Angus burgers made from scratch on board.

The digital keys are being installed first on Viking XPRS but will also be adopted by the new ship Viking Glory when it begins passenger services in 2021.