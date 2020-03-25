Two new Covid-19 deaths: “Nobody is safe from coronavirus”

One of the fatalities happened in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District, while the other happened in Kanta-Häme.

Health authorities have confirmed the deaths of two more people from coronavirus in Finland, bringing the total to three fatalities.

The two latest cases happened in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District; and in Kanta-Häme Hospital District.

HUS has not released any details about the patient who died there, but in Kanta-Häme the patient was a middle-aged person who had existing medical conditions that made them more at risk to Covid-19.

The hospital district says that so far 20 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the area and that one new case was diagnosed on Tuesday. The infected person was previously in close contact with someone else who had coronavirus and all chains of infection in all cases in Kanta-Häme have been traced.

Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo (Green) offered her condolences to the relatives.

“Nobody is safe from coronavirus” the minister writes on Twitter.

“This disease will not be beaten by the government alone, but everyone must now avoid close contact in order to slow down the spread of the disease” she says.