Traditional Independence Day events are canceled amid ongoing coronavirus crisis

The hours-long handshaking line is off, but a different type of celebration is in the works for 6th December.

Finland’s traditional Independence Day celebrations, held at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki and featuring an hours-long handshake line watched on live television by millions of Finns, has been canceled this year.

The ongoing coronavirus crisis means the First Couple Sauli Niinistö and Jenni Haukio are promising “a new kind of programme” on 6th December this year, extending an invitation to everyone in Finland to celebrate remotely.

“The reception has traditionally gathered around two thousand Finns to the Presidential Palace. But Independence Day is also celebrated at home, by millions in front of their televisions” says Niinistö in a statement.

“Although this year we will not meet in the traditional way at the Presidential Palace, this will by no means diminish the significance of the celebration” he says.

The live broadcast of arriving guests has turned into a national fashion parade – obsessed over by eagle-eyed viewers to see what the guests are wearing. On December 6th this year it will be replaced by a presentation of Finnish performing arts and compilations from previous receptions.

The Office of the President also promises the broadcast will visit different parts of Finland to see how the day is being celebrated.