Toxic smoke alert as huge fire burns Turku industrial property

Rescue crews on the scene say it could take until Thursday to put out the huge blaze at a car repair and tyre facility in the city.

Residents living in the area near a large fire in Turku have been warned about toxic smoke billowing from the scene of the blaze.

An industrial property in the city’s Pansiontie has been burning all afternoon, with police at first reporting traffic disruptions as rescue crews responding to the incident, and officers later issuing a warning to onlookers who gathered too close to the fire.

“The rescue department needs space, the adjacent train tracks are dangerous and the smoke is toxic” police said on social media.

At least 19 fire trucks have responded to the scene of the blaze, and two people were reported to need medical treatment for smoke inhalation. It is not know yet if there are any other casualties.

In a video statement, Rescue Chief Mika Viljanen says the 6,000 square meter industrial facility contains a car repair and tyre shop.

“The fire is high energy at the moment, smoke is plentiful, and putting it out could take many many hours, probably until tomorrow” Viljanen explains.

WATCH CHIEF VILJANEN’S STATEMENT ON THE FIRE: