Three-legged wolf shot in Uusimaa, another injured wolf killed in Kärsämäki

Police in Western Uusimaa say an injured wolf was euthanised on Monday, after they’d received several weeks of reports that the three-legged animal was roaming around but unable to hunt.

The wolf had been spotted since the end of March in Lohja, Veikkola and Espoo and was seen in Kauniainen on Tuesday moving around on three legs.

Based on the Animal Welfare Ordinance the police made the decision to call in experts to euthanize the animal which was found in the northeast side of Lake Bodom.

The young adult male, roughly 18 months to two years old, weighed 32kg and officers say it appeared to be undernourished. Part of its front leg was missing below the knee and it was unable to hunt because of the injury.

*Note: Western Uusimaa police have provided the media with a picture of the dead animal but it was too graphic to include in this story.

Meanwhile in Kärsämäki in northern Finland, police also made a decision to euthanize a wolf last week after it too was injured, possibly as a result of an illegal hunting incident.

Authorities were alerted after the wolf’s tracks were seen in the snow and it was obvious the animal had a leg injury. In cooperation with the Finnish Wildlife Agency Riista, the animal was tracked and shot.

The young male had a badly injured front leg and had been part of a larger pack. Police are now investigating the incident as a serious hunting crime and asking for anyone who may know anything to get in touch with Haapajärvi Police Station on 02954 64265.