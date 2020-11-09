THL offers new advice for a merry covid Christmas

If you want to meet in person keep the numbers down and encourage good hand hygiene and social distancing. Or maybe you want to try a virtual party instead this year?

With the traditional festive season almost upon us, many Finns would normally be turning their thoughts at this time of year to family gatherings, organising Pikkujoulu parties with work colleagues and friends, and enjoying the run-up to Christmas.

However this year coronavirus changes everything, and the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL has issued some new guidelines to remind people how to have a safer, socially-distanced, holiday period in 2020.

The main piece of advice is to keep any gatherings to groups with less than 10 people to reduce the risk of everyone falling ill or needing to be quarantined – especially important if it’s a work group.

“During these exceptional times, sharing experiences and enjoyable moments together is important for everyone. Therefore, we should not completely bypass social interaction, but instead come up with safe alternatives to larger gatherings” says THL’s Mika Salminen.

The same guidelines for keeping 1-2 metres between participants remains in place; as does a recommendation to wear face masks indoors, and for anyone who has even low-level symptoms to stay away, and get a coronavirus test instead.

There’s also advice from public health officials that the virus situation can change in different regions so any events that are planned might end up being canceled by local authorities if the epidemic worsens.

“When planning gatherings, it is best to prepare for the reality that the epidemic situation can rapidly change in different areas” says Salminen.

Other tips from THL include: