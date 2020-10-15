THL: Coronavirus hospital admissions “more than doubled” since 1st October

Public health experts say it's becoming more difficult to track infection chains, especially as the number of infected people increases again.

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL says the number of new coronavirus cases has “increased significantly” in the last month and that the number of patients in hospital “has more than doubled since the end of September.”

Although the overall numbers are low compared with the spring – there are currently 48 patients in hospitals receiving Covid-19 treatment, and eight in intensive care – the recent faster pace of admissions clearly troubles public health experts.

There are patients in intensive care in three out of five hospital areas, only Oulu University Hospital and Turku University Hospital don’t currently have any.

As of Thursday afternoon THL reports another 241 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 4 more deaths bringing the total Covid-19-related death toll to 350 people.

Coronavirus cases “increased significantly”

The majority of new coronavirus cases in recent weeks have been reported in Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District, and the Vaasa Hospital District.

However, the epidemic has entered the second most serious ‘accelerated’ phase in HUS, Kanta-Häme, Pirkanmaa, Southwest Finland, South Ostrobothnia and Åland.

And in Vaasa the epidemic has entered the most serious ‘spreading’ phase.

THL says at the beginning of October most of the cases in Finland were domestic, with just 5% of foreign origin and lead to “only isolated instances of further infections in Finland.”

About a quarter of all new cases were reported among people already in quarantine, however a significant portion of Covid-19 cases can’t be traced at all.

“Cases with unknown source of infection accounted for about half of the new cases across Finland” in particular in Vaasa and HUS areas.

In about 25% of known infections the virus has spread within families; while in about 20% of known cases the virus had been caught at work or through leisure-time activities.

Public health experts are advising that even healthy people try to avoid too close contact with others during the epidemic, and say that if avoiding close contact is impossible, wear a face mask during the encounter.