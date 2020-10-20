THL considering new restrictions on hobby sports, as coronavirus cases increase

Public health experts highlight the increased risks of going to hospital or even dying from coronavirus for people aged over 50, especially if they have another serious health problem.

Public health officials say they’re considering new restrictions on hobby sports for adults, which have a high risk of spreading Covid-19.

The announcement came at a briefing by experts from the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL on Tuesday morning, where they outlined the latest spread of coronavirus around the country.

Officials say the average age of people infected has fallen from 48-years old in spring to 38-years old now in the autumn. This is partly to do with a difference in testing regimes: in spring, with less testing capacity, people with coronavirus symptoms were urged to stay at home until they recovered, whereas in the autumn more tests are being carried out.

THL’s Chief Physician Taneli Puumalainen says there’s been a lot of discussion about hobby team sports for adults and regional health authorities should consider banning these activities completely during the ‘spreading’ phase of the virus.

Puumalainen says that there’s no list yet of what might be considered a high risk sporting activity but he thinks any close contact, where there could be breathing or coughing on others, might make the list.

Team sports and martial arts, says Puumalainen, are obvious targets.

State of coronavirus in Finland

THL officials also underscored on Tuesday that age and underlying health problems significantly increase the risk of being hospitalised or dying from coronavirus.

While roughly equal number of men and women are getting infected with the virus men are more likely to need intensive care treatment because of existing medical problems like heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes or obesity.

However above the age of 50 mortality also increases and THL says about 10% of people age 70-74 who get a positive coronavirus death could likely die within 30 days; while it increases to 25% of patients aged 75-79.

As of Tuesday afternoon there were another 294 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Finland, with six new hospital admissions but no more deaths reported.

There are currently 62 people in hospital receiving treatment for coronavirus-related issues, with seven patients in intensive care.

