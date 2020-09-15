THL: Concerns over larger coronavirus outbreaks, as 98 new cases confirmed

Public health authorities are tracking a number of Covid-19 clusters connected with private events, restaurants and care homes in different parts of the country.

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL says there were 98 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in the last day.

It brings the total number of cases in Finland to 8,725 since the first case at the end of January. Unfortunately there were also two coronavirus-related deaths reported as well.

The biggest increases in cases over the last few weeks have been in Central Finland, South Savo and Päijät-Häme hospital districts, and THL is particularly concerned about two larger outbreaks in Lahti and Äänekoski.

“Almost all cases of infection in Äänekoski [14] and Saarijärvi [3] are related to a private event held at the beginning of September” says THL.

At least 18 of the new Lahti infections are connected to a viral chain that was previously traced to a restaurant.

Care home and Russia bus infections

Another cluster of infections has been connected to a care facility in Mänttä-Vilppula in Pirkanmaa with 11 confirmed cases according to the local hospital district.

Two of those infections are employees of the centre, while nine others are in-patient residents. Coronavirus tests have been carried out on all staff and residents, and those infected have been isolated. The source of this infection cluster is not known.

In Hämeenlinna one Covid-19 case has been confirmed at a nursing home and the elderly patient has been moved to hospital for treatment. The 35 other residents at the home, plus the staff, are being tested.

And a passenger who traveled by bus from Russia to Finland has been diagnosed with coronavirus. The bus left St. Petersburg last Thursday 10th September en route to Hamina, and the passenger had their first symptoms the next day.

There were a total of 51 passengers on the bus and so far 32 have been contacted and informed of possible exposure, with authorities trying to track down the remaining passengers.