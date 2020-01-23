The number of children born in Finland drops to famine-era low

New statistics show a continued declining birth rate; with actual numbers of babies born now lower than in the worst years of the 19th century.

Finland’s declining birth rate has reached a level where the number of children being born is as low now, as it was during the famine years of the 19th century.

According to the latest figures from Statistics Finland 45,597 children were born during 2019 which is 1,980 fewer births than the year before.

The last time the number of children in Finland in a year was lower, was during the famine years of 1868 (when 43,757 children were born) and the late 1830s (when 44,652 children were born).

Compare these figures with a boom year like 1994 when 65,231 children were born and it’s easy to see how fast the number of births is falling, contributing to an ever-ageing population.

Finland’s fertility rate – which is the number of children per 1000 women in the population aged 15 to 49 – currently stands at 1.35. That’s down from the year before when it was 1.42 and much lower than during the 1868 famine when the birth rate was 3.4.