The goose is cooked: shooting on the menu for agriculture pest

The annual migrations of the birds cause millions of euros of damage to crops.

A new range of options has been put forward to deal with the annual barnacle geese migration which causes millions of euros in damages to agricultural land.

The birds are a protected species but a working group at the Ministry of Environment and Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry says farmers could be allowed to shoot some, to scare others away.

Large scale hunting of barnacle geese is not allowed under EU rules, but officials say Finland should work with other countries where the birds cause crop damage to now push to have the birds included on a list animals that can be hunted. In the meantime farmers can apply for a temporary exemption from the shooting ban.

“The damage caused by barnacle geese is unreasonable for farmers. Therefore, it is very important that the working group proposes measures already in the autumn before the autumn migration” says Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Jari Leppä (Centre).

“It must be possible to scare the geese away by shooting. Farmers also need support and advice to be able to use the exemption system” he adds.

The ministries say if farmers want to scare birds from their land, there must be a nearby place for the birds to go to feed, as they make their spring migration north and east to summer breeding grounds, and then fly in the opposite direction before winter sets in.

An estimated 3,000 to 5,000 hectares of non-agricultural feeding lands are needed for the geese in Finland, and it might be possible to use EU funding to set up such spaces.