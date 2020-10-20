Tampere tram ‘will bring unemployed immigrants to city centre to ask for more benefits’

A Finns Party politician has been criticised for making 'racist' comments in response to losing a vote about an extension to the Tampere city tram project.

A Finns Party politician has sparked consternation after claiming that a new Tampere tram line will become “a train for mamu” – a Finnish word for immigrants.

“Unemployed immigrants from the suburbs can come in a larger group to the city centre to ask for more Kela money” MP Veikko Vallin wrote on Twitter.

The Member of Parliament, who is also a city councilor, made his comments after Tampere City Council voted 56-11 on Monday evening to approve a second phase of tram construction from Pyynikintori to Santalahti, and onwards to Lentävänniemi.

Finns Party councilors were opposed to giving the green light to the next phase of the project, arguing that it brings too much debt to the city and should be delayed for five years. Some National Coalition Party politicians also sided with them, saying construction should not be going ahead so quickly, although overall the NCP was in favour of the plan.

Vallin denied that his comments were racist, saying that he had lived in Gothenburg and “I notice the same development in Tampere. Certain neighbourhoods are different, and this is reflected in public transportation.”

A fellow Tampere City Councilor Juhana Suoniemi (Green) told Vallin his behaviour was “childish.”

“Your joke is not only bad, but also racist, if it was meant to be a joke.”

The debate about the future of Tampere’s transport infrastructure attracted a lot of interest, with Council Chairperson Anna-Kaisa Ikonen (NCP) saying that 115,000 people watched the council’s deliberations online.