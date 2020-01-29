Suspected new coronavirus case in tourist from Wuhan visiting Lapland

The Chinese woman, visiting from Wuhan, has reportedly been in Finland for five days and feeling sick for two days before seeking medical help.

Health authorities in Lapland are treating another Chinese tourist for possible coronavirus.

The women, aged under 40, is believed to be from the central Chinese city of Wuhan where the outbreak began, and reportedly left for her vacation in Finland five days ago.

She has reportedly been suffering from a respiratory infection for the last two days and initially went to the Ivalo health centre for medical attention. However, she was then transferred to Central Lapland Hospital in Rovaniemi where she is being kept in isolation while samples are sent to Helsinki for testing.

Symptoms for seasonal influenza and and the new strain of Wuhan coronavirus are very similar so testing has to be done to determine if she has the new virus or not.

The coronavirus situation in China

So far there have been 132 deaths and close to 6000 cases of the Wuhan coronavirus reported in China and more than a dozen other countries.

Chinese authorities have imposed a range of travel restrictions and the city of Wuhan, plus two smaller nearby cities, are on lockdown.

The government is building two new hospitals in Wuhan to treat people infected by the virus, and 200 air decontamination units from Finland will be installed at one of the new medical centres.

Meanwhile some airlines have cancelled all their China flights over the spread of the virus, while Finnair has said it will suspend five services between Helsinki and China due to lower passenger numbers.