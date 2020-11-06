Survey: Declining interest in foreign language studies at Finnish universities

Limited employment opportunities for graduates with degrees in foreign languages might be behind the decline, say academics.

The number of people applying to study foreign languages at Finnish universities is declining – or remained unchanged – for all foreign languages except English.

That’s according to a survey by Uutissuomalainen newspaper group published on Friday which found the general interest in learning languages at university level has weakened at bachelor and master’s degree level.

“The general interest in learning the language at the university level may have weakened, and the employment prospects may be considered weak” Sanna Mäkilä, Head of Studies at the University of Turku, tells Uutissuomalainen

The survey was answered by all universities offering foreign language teaching to degree level including Helsinki, Eastern Finland, Jyväskylä, Oulu, Tampere, Turku and Åbo Akatemi.

For example when it comes to universities offering a Russian language degree programme, only the University of Tampere filled all the student places this year.

Universities also reported difficulty getting enough students to fill German, French and Italian degree course classes.