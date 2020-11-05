Survey: 25% of young drivers admit being under the influence

Road safety campaigners note that risk factors can often be combined - like drinking and speeding - as the cause of an accident.

One-in-four young drivers admits to driving under the influence of alcohol, and 1-in-10 say they’ve driven under the influence of drugs.

That’s the results of a new survey carried out last autumn and published Thursday, of 3,291 young people with a driving license in secondary schools, upper secondary, or vocational college. Their licenses are for cars, mopeds, tractors or motorbikes.

“The result must take into account the fact that it does not specify whether the amount of alcohol is such that it exceeds the drink-driving limit” cautions Eeva-Liisa Markkanen, from the Finnish Road Safety Council Liikenneturva.

While speeding was considered the overall biggest risk factor by young people, the survey did find that almost 3-in-5 thought that driving under the influence of alcohol was also one of the biggest risk factors when driving.

Liikenneturva’s traffic safety manager Tapio Heiskenen says there is rarely only one risk factor behind an accident. In many cases speeding and alcohol are contributing factors. And although young people generally condemn drunk driving, peer pressure can lead to unsafe decision-making and taking risks.

“Young people in particular have a higher risk of accidents than other drivers, even with low blood alcohol levels. Alcohol impairs the skills that have not been preceded by automated driving experience, and also affects the judgment and impulse control that the young person is still developing” explains Heiskenen.

“As drivers, young drivers are prone to self-expression and showing off to friends. Even a small amount of alcohol impairs one’s own judgment, which means that one can go crazy in a way that would not be normally undertaken” he says.