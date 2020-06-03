Supercell donates to Black Lives Matter funds

The Helsinki-based gaming company says it will also halt advertising and social media posts in the USA for the time being.

Finnish gaming company Supercell says it will be donating an undisclosed amount of money to anti-racism organisations in the USA, as protests continue across America sparked by the death of a black man in police custody.

Supercell, which makes games including Clash of Clans, Hay Day and Clash Royale, says they’re doing this “in solidarity with the community of our Supercellians, players, and partners” and will donate to Black Lives Matter, and the NAACP Legal Defence Fund which the Helsinki-based company says are organisations “in a position to help drive change.”

Supercell will also match any employee donations to those organisations, and also halt advertising and social media posts in the USA “to allow more important voices to take appropriate priority and be heard.”

Supercell founder Ilkka Paananen writes on Twitter that he is “honoured and proud to be part of this team.”