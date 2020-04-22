Summer gatherings canceled in June and July; no decision on schools yet

A decision will be taken in early June about what happens to events in August and September.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) has announced that all public events with more than 500 people will be canceled for June and July, as measures to manage the coronavirus pandemic are extended.

Marin made the announcement on Wednesday evening after a day of talks between ministers and experts, and the restrictions mean that some of the biggest events of the summer including Ilosaarirock in Joensuu, Pori Jazz Festival, Provinssi Festival in Seinäjoki and sports events like the Motorcycle Grand Prix with was coming to Finland for the first time, are all canceled this year.

A decision will be made in early June about events set to happen later summer, however Helsinki’s mayor Jan Vapaavuori (NCP) says he thinks the government should already have announced a decision about August events, as many of Helsinki’s biggest summer happenings take place that month.

No decision yet on schools

Meanwhile there’s no decision yet on any plans to re-open schools.

Minister of Education Li Andersson (Left) says that a decision will be made soon, to decide what to do about returning students to classes for the rest of the school year.

“Decisions on restrictive measures for schools are coming in April. The possible lifting of restrictive measures is decided jointly by the Government, not the Minister of Education or the Ministry of Education. Decisions on restrictive measures are always based on the recommendations of health authorities and legal assessment” says Turku MP Andersson.