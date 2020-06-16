Study: Most Finns get their news online, but trust in media falls

A new international survey looks at where people get their news, and what sources they trust most.

More than two-thirds of people in Finland go directly to news media website and apps when they’re looking for news updates.

That’s according to a new international survey put together by the Reuters Institute at the University of Oxford, which looked at attitudes towards news and journalism in 40 different countries – including more than 2,000 people in Finland.

The report finds the most popular news sources in Finland are newspapers’ own websites – whereas in previous years it was TV news websites and apps which were the most popular.

The use of social media as a news source has also increased in popularity compared with a year ago, the new survey finds.

So what are some of the trends for Finland when it comes to media consumption? The new study finds that:

19% of Finns paid for online news last year – the Nordic average is 26%;

Only 10% of Finns who subscribe to a news service read email newsletters;

81% of Finns say they trust local news brands;

32% of Finns use Facebook to find news – 15% use YouTube;

There’s a decline in people who get their news from TV and print sources.

Two out of three Finns trust most of the news they follow – but as with other countries, trust in the media has fallen.

One concern highlighted by the new report is about misinformation coming from Russia in particular. Another finding from the study is that more Finns want the media to report potentially false or misleading statements from politicians because it is important for the public to know what they said.