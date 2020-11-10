Study: Coronavirus has increased feelings of loneliness in Finland

The research was first carried out in the spring, then updated during the autumn to find out how people were coping during the coronavirus crisis.

The coronavirus pandemic has increased feelings of loneliness for about a quarter of working age people in Finland.

That’s one of the main findings from a new study published by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL, which also found some good news – that the proportion of people who reported feeling lonely has dropped from 32% in spring to 26% in September and October.

The study looks at a wide range of effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and how it has impacted different age groups and sectors of society.

Researchers learned that loneliness was experienced slightly more by young people and highly educated people, than by older and less educated people.

Some 25% of people involved in the study said they’re spending less time with family, while 40% say they’re spending more time with family during the 2020 pandemic.

The study, first carried out in spring then updated during the autumn, also confirmed that teleworking has increased especially for more highly educated people; younger people are also indulging in more online shopping than before; and nightmares and sleeping difficulties have become more common especially for women during the coronavirus pandemic.