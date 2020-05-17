Students and teachers exposed after positive coronavirus test

Classes will continue as normal at the Porvoo school on Monday, after extra cleaning over the weekend.

A student at Linnajoki School in Porvoo has tested positive for coronavirus, just two days after primary and lower secondary students across the country went back to class after almost two months of distance learning.

In total 17 students and four teachers at the school who came in contact with the infected patient have now been placed under quarantine at home as a precaution.

This weekend the school has been undergoing deep cleaning before classes resume on Monday, when safety and hygiene instructions will be repeated to pupils and staff.

“The coronavirus has not passed, although the restrictive measures have now begun to be lifted. It is very important that we continue to remember to follow the guidelines for good hand hygiene as well as coughing, safe distances and gatherings” says Ann-Sofie Silvennoinen, Porvoos’s Director of Social and Health.

There’s been a total of 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Porvoo, with more than 30 people recovered from the virus.

“The corona situation in Porvoo has been good, but in the last couple of weeks the situation has started to change, and infections and especially the number of exposed people have increased faster than before” says Dr Kati Liukko.

Around 550 students attend Linnajoki School which had introduced some new measures when classes resumed on Thursday including keeping students in one classroom during the day and staggering meal and break times to limit contact between pupils.