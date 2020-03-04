Storm warnings prompt flight cancellations

There's warnings in place for road conditions and more than a dozen flights canceled today as strong winds, sleet and rain move into south and central areas.

A storm system moving into southern and central areas of Finland on Wednesday brings with it high winds, rain, sleet and snow.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute FMI has a ‘potentially dangerous’ warning in place for driving conditions in the whole country, with a more severe ‘dangerous’ warning for roads in Etelä-Karjala, Kymenlaakso and Uusimaa regions from early afternoon on Wednesday, until Thursday morning.

There’s windy conditions too out at sea, with wind speeds up to 19 meters per second off the south coast, the southwest and in the Gulf of Botnia.

Strong winds and the forecast of snow has prompted Finnair to cancel more than a dozen flights on Wednesday as well.

Some of those are domestic flights: to or from Kemi, Tampere, Oulu; but most are international flights to or from Stockholm, Warsaw, Brussels, Milan, London, Berlin and Copenhagen.

The airline is already in the process of contacting passengers booked on those flights via SMS or email, and urges travelers to check the latest flight information at this link.