Ski week school holiday season gets underway

Empty classrooms around the classrooms as pupils get time off school for 'ski week' holidays.

The annual ‘ski week’ holidays begin today for many pupils, with schools in the capital city region, Pori and Turku beginning their vacations.

Next week it’s the turn of students in Hämeenlinna, Jyväskylä, Kotka and Seinäjoki to get time off; schools in the north and east including Kuopio, Kajaani and Rovaniemi closed during week 10.

Train operator VR says it expects up to 750,000 domestic passengers to take to the rails during the school holiday season; while Traffic Management Finland ITM reminds drivers to take plenty of breaks and avoid unnecessary overtaking on long road journeys to holiday destinations.

“Ski week holiday traffic often heads north, and changing weather conditions should be kept in mind as water and sleet change rapidly to ice and snow” says Mika Jaatinen from ITM.

The busiest time for ski week travel is the Friday before the school holidays begin in different parts of the country.