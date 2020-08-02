Secret weekend wedding for Sanna Marin and her new husband

The PM and her husband Markus Räikkönen have been together for more than 16 years, since meeting as teenagers in Tampere.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) married her long-term partner Markus Räikkönen on Saturday at a small ceremony at the PM’s official Kesäranta residence in Helsinki.

The nuptials were not announced in advance, and Marin waited until Sunday to reveal that the wedding had taken place, writing on Instagram that she was “happy and grateful that I get to share my life with the man I love.”

Marin and Räikkönen have been together for 16 years and have a young daughter together.

“We have seen and experienced a lot together, shared joys and sorrows, and supported each other in the calm and in storms.”

“We have lived our youth together, and grown older into adulthood and as parents to our beloved daughter” the prime minister writes.

A statement from the PM’s office said the wedding was attended by the couple’s family and close friends.

Many of Sanna Marin’s colleagues from the world of politics reached out via social media to congratulate her on her marriage. Messages came from the leaders of other government coalition parties including Li Andersson (Left), Anna-Maja Henriksson (SFP) and Katri Kulmuni (Centre).

On Sunday evening Marin offered her “warm thanks” for the messages of congratulations that she received, and also highlighted the “wonderful women who made our day unforgettable” including the photographers, wedding dress designer, and florist.