Science panel recommends masks in public places or public transport

The new report contradicts another report published last week - the government is expected to make a decision soon on the issue.

A panel of scientists set up by the government supports the use of face masks in public places.

The panel, headed by Professor Christina Salmivall from the University of Turku, says that because vaccines might not even be ready until next year, it is recommended that masks be used in public places or on public transport – depending on the infectious disease situation in that area.

Experts also note the significant risk of a second wave of coronavirus infections, as restrictions are eased at the end of the first wave of the virus which has killed 318 people so far.

The 13-member panel was put together to support the work of State Secretary Martti Hetemäki who leads other senior civil servants in advising the government on how to handle the coronavirus crisis.

This latest recommendation is at odds with another report commissioned by the Ministry of Health and published last week, which found that there was no strong scientific evidence to recommend using masks to cover nose and mouth.

The Government is expected to make a decision on a policy for masks, one way or the other, this week.

The story was first reported by Verkkouutiset.

You might also be interested in: