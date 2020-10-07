Sanna Marin lets 16-year old become ‘PM for the day’

Prime Minister Sanna Marin is one of a number of prominent politicians leaders from the world of business being replaced by a teenage girl for the day.

It’s part of Plan International’s ‘Girl’s Takeover’ event in Finland which coincides with the United Nations’ International Day of the Girl. This year the focus is on the impact of technology for gender equality.

Marin will be replaced by 16-year old Aava Murto, who comes from the village of Vääsky, north of Lahti, and during they day she’ll meet with Minister Ville Skinnari (SDP), Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Pöysti and MP Iiris Suomela (Green) Finland’s youngest Member of Parliament.

“To prevent girls in developing countries from being excluded from technological development and the opportunities it provides, we must ensure that they can make better use of technology and participate in its development” says Murto.

“Girls’ access to technology is a significant, global equality issue that needs to be taken seriously” she adds.

Prime Minister Marin says that Finland “must make use of its strong national expertise in digitalisation, and in the area of new technologies and innovations more broadly, including in equality work.”

This is the fourth time the ‘Girls Takeover’ event has been organised in Finland. Other business leaders who will be replaced for the day by a teenage girl including the rectors of Aalto and Oulu Universities; CEOs from tech companies F-Secure and Futurice; the CEO of Rovio and the editor-in-chief of MTV News.

Last year, News Now Finland reported on the eleven girls taking over the roles of politicians and business leaders for the day when the focus was on climate change.

