Report: Distance learning lead to digital leap, but more support needed

The Finnish Education Evaluation Centre Karvi has issued some recommendations on how to improve distance learning, especially for students who need extra help.

A new report by the Finnish Education Evaluation Centre Karvi finds that the exceptional distance learning arrangements put in place earlier this year during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic lead to a digital leap for students and teachers, but overall there wasn’t enough support provided.

Karvi concludes that in future support for this sort of exceptional education measures must take into account the needs of different students, and their abilities.

The report also finds a “significant proportion of pupils at all levels of education have experienced study-related stress” while varying levels of support for at-home learning caused inequality in the overall education process.

“The organization of student care has also to some extent been challenging in basic education, upper secondary schools and vocational educational institutions” Karvi’s report concludes.

In addition, the new Karvi research released on Monday identified that more support is needed during exceptional distance learning for students who don’t speak Finnish or Swedish as their mother tongue.

Recommendations for change

As a result of their research, Karvi is recommending some changes which they hope will improve support for distance learning and for the well-being of students.

Recommendations include strengthening support for students at all levels of education; develop best practice to support mental health and reduce stress; and target more support to students identified as needing extra help.