Record number of candidates apply for police training college

This year there were 13 applicants for every 1 place at the Tampere school.

The Police University Colleve Polamk in Tampere has received more than 5,200 applications for places on training courses this year – 13 applicants for every available spot.

Each year the college takes 400 students for the three year bachelor degree course which leads to jobs in police forces around the country.

Officials say the high number of applications is due to more outreach marketing.

“We have reached a lot of people interested in the police profession at various events, ahd have actively reported on their studies on social media” says Jyrki Haapala, Head of Studies at Polamk.

“Police students come from high schools or vocational training colleges, as well as from experienced professionals changing careers” he adds.

There are usually four start dates for places on the university course in January, April, August and October and so far applicants have already been chosen for the first two intakes of the Finnish-language course.

There is also a Swedish-language intake this year. Swedish-language degree courses begin every 18 months.

You might also be interested in: