PysyKotona – Meet the Finns getting creative as they stay at home

Whether stuck in isolation, working remotely or juggling family commitments with work, Finns are using their imagination to pass the coronavirus quarantine rules.

Have you thought about dressing up as a Disney character? Did you ever wonder if quarantine was just the right time to start writing a cookbook, do some home decorating, find a new online hobby or potty train a toddler?

Covid-19 has already forced Finns to rethink their working versus living situation, and with many people working remotely, stuck indoors, and elderly people staying home altogether, passing the time has become an art form in itself.

In Finland and other countries around the world, the words quarantine, lockdown and self-isolation have a negative connotation but people online have changed the narrative.

Photographs and status updates are being posted with hashtags such as #PysyKotona and its English equivalent #StayingAtHome, #PysyKotonaPysäytäKorona, #IsolationArt #CreativeQuarantine – and lots more.

So we talked to some Finns who got creative as they adapt to their new normal.

Cleaning and cosplay

Jenni Tommola, 30, worked two jobs but was laid off from both of them.

“It means I’m unemployed and taking care of my 5-year old daughter at home. She’s obviously not going to kindergarten under these circumstances” she says.

Jenni started cleaning and putting things in their right places in her house in Pohjankuru and that is how she also discovered her new self-isolation activity: cosplay.

“After organizing all the closets and drawers in the house I had a nice pile of odd things; scarves, hats and jewellery that belonged to my late grandmother. My daughter wanted to keep them for playing dress up and then things escalated“ she explains.

She has since created characters from Beauty and the Beast, 101 Dalmatians, Pocahontas and from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. She posts her creations on her Instagram @ketunkoto and has received heartwarming feedback from friends and strangers alike.

Jenni says that the time she’s spent in her house is not all bad – boredom improves creativity is her new slogan! The materials for her costumes are all things she has found around the house.

And when the time for quarantine dress-up is over, Jenni knows what she wants to do.

“I would like to visit my family and all my friends when it’s possible again. A trip to a proper sushi buffet is also a must“ she says.

Potty training project

Nina Äikäs, 36, works as Digital Marketer for a small e-commerce company. The current situation has put extra pressure on her work to keep the sales up. On top of that, she needs to do it while her kids are home.

“Can’t say I’ve been surprised by this, but it sure isn’t easy trying to work and study from home with a 2 and a 5-year-old. Some days are better than others though!” she explains.

Nina’s husband has started working on their garden and together they are making plans for the coming summer. They’ve also found the time to potty train their 2-year-old.

“Normally she’d be at nursery and we’d be at work, and finding the time to potty train would’ve been difficult. Now we have plenty of time to let her run around the house without a nappy on and just get the hang of it in her own time.”

Nina is happy about the time she gets to spend with her daughters and her husband in Porvoo but unfortunately interactions with other family members have suffered. When it is allowed again, the family will travel to Scotland to see her in-laws, and of course see her mum and dad in Finland.

Cooking, working and gaming

There are Finns all around the globe. Some were travelling when the Covid-19 crisis hit but many live abroad full-time. Viljami Yli-Hemminki, 25, lives in Glasgow with his Canadian husband Greg.

Viljami worked at a museum but is now looking for other work since the museum had to close. Before he worked part-time as a receptionist and already started working wonders in the kitchen. That is where he tries to be in order to not distract his husband who is working from home

“If I’m not making dumplings from scratch, I’m looking for work or gaming.” he explains.

The couple celebrated their first month together as a married couple by opening a bottle of champagne they got as a gift, and by improvising pizza toppings from rationed groceries.

The UK’s lockdown rules allow visits to the pharmacy and the supermarket but a special clause also allows people to leave their apartments once a day for exercise – this is what they have opted to do too.

“Buying fresh flowers from the supermarket and doing our daily government mandated walks together keep the marriage alive” Viljami jokingly.

All jokes aside, the couple is having to rethink their summer plans.

“We are reconsidering our plans to hold wedding receptions. We were supposed to have the in Montreal in June and in Lapua in July” he says.

Educating from home

Many people have taken up teleworking in order to keep working but for some professions, it is simply not possible.

Mari-Johanna works as an early childhood education teacher in Turku. As per the government ruling, kindergartens stay open. Mari-Johanna, 27, says that the amount of children coming to daycare daily, has dropped drastically. This has made up space for other things to be done.

“We’ve taken the time do some progress and evaluation work. We have updated the kids’ personal development binders, cleaned, organized the learning environment, fixed things and made plans to revamp the yard, together with the kids.”

Her job description has changed a little too. She is focusing on her job as the deputy director and has cut out interactions with the kids because of her asthma. She can no longer go to her pole dancing practice but otherwise her day-to-day life has not changed much.

“My co-workers wonder how they’ve got no more things to do in the evenings. They still go to work like before so they do have social interactions like before. Do other people actually go someplace in the evenings? Personally I feel the time passes just the same and I still have more things to do then I have the time for.” she says and lists her plans for the spring:

“Every spring I fall back in love with gardening and now I can do it. I’ve also decided to finish my studies. I want to earn a Master’s Degree in Educational theory, so with that in mind I’ve kept an eye on the Open University courses. “

Finding a new online hobby

Like many parents, 34-year old Elias Vartio has found teleworking and having children at home quite a difficult combo. The new normal of the family has not left much time for new hobbies. He has however enrolled on two different webinar courses, on top of his job as a legal advisor at disability rights organisation SAMS.

“I signed up for Ilana Aalto’s Paikka kaikelle course and Satu Rämö’s writing school. Although I really don’t have more time than before, I felt like there were more interesting webinars on offer. Writing and organising the house have also been on my to-do list for a while, maybe I’ll have the time now” he says.

He wishes his daughter can go to back to her kindergarten in Helsinki with amazing staff and all her friends. But for now he works from home with a bigger workload because of Covid-19.

Elias says the situation has had a big impact on the lives of the disabled:

“For example rehabilitation services have been cut recently. The danger is that in some cases the restrictions threaten people’s well-being and health more than the virus itself!”

Writing a cookbook

The life of a gourmet-loving person has also taken a hit. Even before orders to close restaurants and cafes became final, many establishments had closed pre-emptively while others have turned to take-away services only.

Jasu Sohlberg, 28, is a food-loving coffee salesman who has been just been laid off. He has been cooking a lot in the last three weeks since he has been working from home – and this has also inspired him to work on his dream.

“On top of working, I’ve managed to start planning my long-term dream – making a cookbook. In the evenings I cook and develop and refine recipes.” Jasu says but admits not all time has been spent in the kitchen:

“I also watched all seasons of Madventures to console my travel fever.”

Jasu misses his friends but has also grabbed the phone more easily to check in with his loved ones. Organising his new teleworking life with his fiancée has luckily turned out to be rather painless:

“I’m positively surprised as to how well we’ve managed to organise our working lives together with my partner. Two teleworking people in a studio in Kallio is not the best equation, but our day-to-day life runs smoothly. The next challenge is not to be in her way.”

His plan for post-coronavirus life is clear.

“I will see my friends, go to restaurants and give out a lot of hugs!”

Doing some home decorating

While some companies have turned to teleworking, and other workers with essential jobs have been able to continue as before, it’s not the case for every role.

Pia Niskala, 61, has not been able to carry on with her job the same since the start of the coronavirus pandiemi.

Pia works as a local assistant for a MEP Sirpa Pietikäinen (NCP) and her job entails organising meetings and trips for the politician’s visitors.

Since there is no traveling in and out of Finland, there’s also no visits to Brussels and Strasbourg

“During the last weeks I have only cancelled meetings that I had spent so much time organising. I have tried to reschedule them for autumn and even next winter” she says.

Pia believes the trying times has however had a positive impact on people’s attitudes.

“I think people are actually a little more relaxed. Everybody asks how I’m doing! That has not been the custom in Finland before!”

She misses her grandkids who are in isolation from the rest of Finland in Uusimaa. While waiting for that day to arrive when restrictions are lifted, she has started to work on the house-

“Right now I’m painting the floor in our kitchen. It needs to be done in parts but I think it will be good!”